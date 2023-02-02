 Skip to content

The Fate of Baldr Playtest update for 2 February 2023

0.13.0 Updated Construction Menu

  • Reworked the construction system
  • Restructured the Enemy attack logic
  • Updated the tutorial
  • Added buffs
  • The player can now get debuffs
  • Replaced auto healing regeneration with healing Aura around ship
  • Added mortar, lightning and fire towers
  • Added weakness/ resistance

