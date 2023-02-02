- Reworked the construction system
- Restructured the Enemy attack logic
- Updated the tutorial
- Added buffs
- The player can now get debuffs
- Replaced auto healing regeneration with healing Aura around ship
- Added mortar, lightning and fire towers
- Added weakness/ resistance
The Fate of Baldr Playtest update for 2 February 2023
0.13.0 Updated Construction Menu
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update