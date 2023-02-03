 Skip to content

Dysterra update for 3 February 2023

📢 Notification of Maintenance at Feb 03rd, 01:00 - 03:00(PST) & Update Details

Share · View all patches · Build 10461920 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

📢Maintenance Guide📢

We will be proceeding with server maintenance soon. Maintenance will last for 2 hours.
The duration of the maintenance may be shortened or extended.

PST: Feb 03rd, 01:00 - 03:00
CET: Feb 03rd, 10:00 - 13:00
KST: Feb 03rd, 18:00 - 20:00

Please make sure to move your character to a safer place before the maintenance.
Your character will fall asleep at that specific location when the maintenance starts.

🚧Update Details🚧
🔧 Fixed Bug 🔧

  1. Bunker
        - Fixed the issue that Protocols are not usable at the bunker zone.

  2. Crafting Recipes 
        - Fixed the issue that the Workbench and Machine arm have different crafting recipe for Battery pack Lv.1
            3 Metal
                 1 Lithium
        - BF Machete
             Fixed required mateiral for crafting recipe.
                 20 Rare Metal / 10 Rare Cylinder / 5 Rare Terrasite → 20 Rare Metal / 2 Fine Microparts 

  3. Fixed Daily Quest
        - Fixed issue that Hemostatic shot and Fracture Healing shot are showing at the daily crafting mission objective.
            * Removed Hemostatic, Fracture Healing shot from Journal and Daily mission objective

  4. NPC
        - Fixed issue that NPC's leg model is floating in mid air during attacking animation.

  5. Skin
        - Fixed issue that unlocked skins are in locked status. 
        

  6. System
        - Fixed issue that the Sound volume option is not being applied during the single play mode
        
    We&#39;ll come back with a more stabilized and better gameplay environment after the maintenance.

Thank you, survivors!

