📢 Notification of Maintenance at Feb 03rd, 01:00 - 03:00(PST) & Update Details

📢Maintenance Guide📢
We will be proceeding with server maintenance soon. Maintenance will last for 2 hours.
The duration of the maintenance may be shortened or extended.
PST: Feb 03rd, 01:00 - 03:00
CET: Feb 03rd, 10:00 - 13:00
KST: Feb 03rd, 18:00 - 20:00
Please make sure to move your character to a safer place before the maintenance.
Your character will fall asleep at that specific location when the maintenance starts.
🚧Update Details🚧
🔧 Fixed Bug 🔧
-
Bunker
- Fixed the issue that Protocols are not usable at the bunker zone.
-
Crafting Recipes
- Fixed the issue that the Workbench and Machine arm have different crafting recipe for Battery pack Lv.1
3 Metal
1 Lithium
- BF Machete
Fixed required mateiral for crafting recipe.
20 Rare Metal / 10 Rare Cylinder / 5 Rare Terrasite → 20 Rare Metal / 2 Fine Microparts
-
Fixed Daily Quest
- Fixed issue that Hemostatic shot and Fracture Healing shot are showing at the daily crafting mission objective.
* Removed Hemostatic, Fracture Healing shot from Journal and Daily mission objective
-
NPC
- Fixed issue that NPC's leg model is floating in mid air during attacking animation.
-
Skin
- Fixed issue that unlocked skins are in locked status.
-
System
- Fixed issue that the Sound volume option is not being applied during the single play mode
We'll come back with a more stabilized and better gameplay environment after the maintenance.
Thank you, survivors!
Changed files in this update