📢 Notification of Maintenance at Feb 03rd, 01:00 - 03:00(PST) & Update Details

📢Maintenance Guide📢

We will be proceeding with server maintenance soon. Maintenance will last for 2 hours.

The duration of the maintenance may be shortened or extended.

PST: Feb 03rd, 01:00 - 03:00

CET: Feb 03rd, 10:00 - 13:00

KST: Feb 03rd, 18:00 - 20:00

Please make sure to move your character to a safer place before the maintenance.

Your character will fall asleep at that specific location when the maintenance starts.

🔧 Fixed Bug 🔧

Bunker

- Fixed the issue that Protocols are not usable at the bunker zone. Crafting Recipes

- Fixed the issue that the Workbench and Machine arm have different crafting recipe for Battery pack Lv.1

3 Metal

1 Lithium

- BF Machete

Fixed required mateiral for crafting recipe.

20 Rare Metal / 10 Rare Cylinder / 5 Rare Terrasite → 20 Rare Metal / 2 Fine Microparts Fixed Daily Quest

- Fixed issue that Hemostatic shot and Fracture Healing shot are showing at the daily crafting mission objective.

* Removed Hemostatic, Fracture Healing shot from Journal and Daily mission objective NPC

- Fixed issue that NPC's leg model is floating in mid air during attacking animation. Skin

- Fixed issue that unlocked skins are in locked status.

System

- Fixed issue that the Sound volume option is not being applied during the single play mode



We'll come back with a more stabilized and better gameplay environment after the maintenance.

Thank you, survivors!