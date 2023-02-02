Patchnote 1.0.8

- For those who made a mistake in setting key configurations and have no choice, we added an option to reset key configurations by pressing "Q+R+U+P" simultaneously at the title screen.
- The enemies that rush at you have been made to calm down a little. Hit detection is now much smaller.
- Fixed a problem with garbled stage titles in Simplified Chinese.
- Fixed other strange bugs.
