Alice Escaped! update for 2 February 2023

Patchnote 1.0.8

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • For those who made a mistake in setting key configurations and have no choice, we added an option to reset key configurations by pressing "Q+R+U+P" simultaneously at the title screen.
  • The enemies that rush at you have been made to calm down a little. Hit detection is now much smaller.
  • Fixed a problem with garbled stage titles in Simplified Chinese.
  • Fixed other strange bugs.

