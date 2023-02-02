Detection fixes...

The last patch inadvertently broke our controller detection system. Sorry about that.
This patch also fixes HOTAS Warthog issues
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
The last patch inadvertently broke our controller detection system. Sorry about that.
This patch also fixes HOTAS Warthog issues
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update