Ultrawings 2 update for 2 February 2023

Detection fixes...

Build 10461829 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The last patch inadvertently broke our controller detection system. Sorry about that.

This patch also fixes HOTAS Warthog issues

