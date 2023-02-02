 Skip to content

Welcome to Goodland update for 2 February 2023

The demo is now available.

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The wait is over! The demo of Welcome to Goodland is now available. Immerse yourself in the gripping story set in a small town where you must navigate the dangerous world of money laundering.

Make strategic decisions, acquire businesses, and balance relationships with law enforcement, criminal gangs, and other factions – do everything to survive under a ruthless cartel. The demo offers 2 hours of replayable content, so don't miss this opportunity to taste what's to come.

The full Welcome to Goodland experience is launching on April 28th, 2023 on Steam. Add Welcome to Goodland to your Steam wishlist today and let your friends and favourite content creators know about the demo too! It will be available until February 19, 2023, so don't miss your chance to try it out.

