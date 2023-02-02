 Skip to content

8-Bit Adventures 2 update for 2 February 2023

Update Notes for January 2nd

Last edited by Wendy

Fixed issues with a memory leak related to the Choice Window which was causing trouble on Steam Deck, a bug related to the Cover Ally function, and a bug wherein characters could infinitely counterattack each other. Also fixed a broken treasure chest in the Factory, and an incorrect Augment description.

