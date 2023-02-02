Fixed issues with a memory leak related to the Choice Window which was causing trouble on Steam Deck, a bug related to the Cover Ally function, and a bug wherein characters could infinitely counterattack each other. Also fixed a broken treasure chest in the Factory, and an incorrect Augment description.
Update Notes for January 2nd
