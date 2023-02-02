Online PvP & Co-op now available for RPG with 2 character sheets to choose between.
Still working on final designs but wanted to share this for now.
Space Shrooms RollPlay update for 2 February 2023
Online PvP & Co-op
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Online PvP & Co-op now available for RPG with 2 character sheets to choose between.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update