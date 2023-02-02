- Fixed Crusade Player Boons incompatibility with Paladin's Oath Multiplayer mod
- All rampaging enemies should give reputation reward when defeated
- Fixed dummy timer not throwing benediction when the option is not selected
- More stable linux version
Paladin's Oath update for 2 February 2023
[Patch] v.1.8.3
Patchnotes via Steam Community
