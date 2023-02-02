 Skip to content

Paladin's Oath update for 2 February 2023

[Patch] v.1.8.3

Build 10461688

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed Crusade Player Boons incompatibility with Paladin's Oath Multiplayer mod
  • All rampaging enemies should give reputation reward when defeated
  • Fixed dummy timer not throwing benediction when the option is not selected
  • More stable linux version

