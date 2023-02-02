 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Spin Quest update for 2 February 2023

v1.1

Share · View all patches · Build 10461685 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear players,

I am happy to announce a brand new patch for Spin Quest! This includes some exciting updates and improvements that I believe will enhance your overall experience.

New

  • Assassin class
  • Passive bonuses to all classes
  • “Thirst for Adventure” - unlocks once you hit level 4. This is a bar that fills as you spend mana (on spinning or skills). As the bar fills, there is a chance on each spin that you receive buff specific to the current level. Bar progress resets upon returning to the Tavern.
  • Goals - you can now set a target objective for your journey when creating your character. Become an Explorer, a Hoarder or a Looter. Existing save games are defaulted to Explorer.
  • Those who accomplish their goals will become Legends, and will appear in the Legends tab accessible from the Main Menu. These are only saved locally (for now)

Updates

  • Win screen for big wins can now be skipped
  • Winning lines can be toggled from the Settings menu
  • Lightning Bolt now briefly shows the newly activated winning lines
  • Tinker skill no longer prioritizes bonuses when having 2 of each feature symbol on the screen. Instead, it will randomly pick the feature to be locked in.
  • You can now leave bonus games, but doing so will not grant you any rewards
  • Changed music in Glacier
  • Some tooltips now describe skills and buffs more accurately
  • Various UI updates

Fixes

  • Bonuses to MP reduction for skills now scale with Power level
  • Gold rewards during Battles now scale with Power level
  • Aspect of the Wild no longer overlaps newly added wilds
  • Other small bugfixes

Let me know what you think, and enjoy!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2161901
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link