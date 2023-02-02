Dear players,
I am happy to announce a brand new patch for Spin Quest! This includes some exciting updates and improvements that I believe will enhance your overall experience.
New
- Assassin class
- Passive bonuses to all classes
- “Thirst for Adventure” - unlocks once you hit level 4. This is a bar that fills as you spend mana (on spinning or skills). As the bar fills, there is a chance on each spin that you receive buff specific to the current level. Bar progress resets upon returning to the Tavern.
- Goals - you can now set a target objective for your journey when creating your character. Become an Explorer, a Hoarder or a Looter. Existing save games are defaulted to Explorer.
- Those who accomplish their goals will become Legends, and will appear in the Legends tab accessible from the Main Menu. These are only saved locally (for now)
Updates
- Win screen for big wins can now be skipped
- Winning lines can be toggled from the Settings menu
- Lightning Bolt now briefly shows the newly activated winning lines
- Tinker skill no longer prioritizes bonuses when having 2 of each feature symbol on the screen. Instead, it will randomly pick the feature to be locked in.
- You can now leave bonus games, but doing so will not grant you any rewards
- Changed music in Glacier
- Some tooltips now describe skills and buffs more accurately
- Various UI updates
Fixes
- Bonuses to MP reduction for skills now scale with Power level
- Gold rewards during Battles now scale with Power level
- Aspect of the Wild no longer overlaps newly added wilds
- Other small bugfixes
Let me know what you think, and enjoy!
Changed files in this update