Dear players,

I am happy to announce a brand new patch for Spin Quest! This includes some exciting updates and improvements that I believe will enhance your overall experience.

New

Assassin class

Passive bonuses to all classes

“Thirst for Adventure” - unlocks once you hit level 4. This is a bar that fills as you spend mana (on spinning or skills). As the bar fills, there is a chance on each spin that you receive buff specific to the current level. Bar progress resets upon returning to the Tavern.

Goals - you can now set a target objective for your journey when creating your character. Become an Explorer, a Hoarder or a Looter. Existing save games are defaulted to Explorer.

Those who accomplish their goals will become Legends, and will appear in the Legends tab accessible from the Main Menu. These are only saved locally (for now)

Updates

Win screen for big wins can now be skipped

Winning lines can be toggled from the Settings menu

Lightning Bolt now briefly shows the newly activated winning lines

Tinker skill no longer prioritizes bonuses when having 2 of each feature symbol on the screen. Instead, it will randomly pick the feature to be locked in.

You can now leave bonus games, but doing so will not grant you any rewards

Changed music in Glacier

Some tooltips now describe skills and buffs more accurately

Various UI updates

Fixes

Bonuses to MP reduction for skills now scale with Power level

Gold rewards during Battles now scale with Power level

Aspect of the Wild no longer overlaps newly added wilds

Other small bugfixes

Let me know what you think, and enjoy!