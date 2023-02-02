Super Hoopers Update #5

Patch Notes 02/02/2023
- Second monitor screen no longer turns black if the player is using a two monitor setup.
- Fixed an issue that caused the player animation to play when unpausing the game.
- Player animation won't longer play infinitely if the ball is thrown and the player keeps pressing the mouse button.
- Various code optimization.
- Vastly reduced the size of the game (Turns out having almost every texture uncompressed isn't optimal for the build size, oops!)
If you encounter any issue or game breaking glitches, please let me know through the discussion forum! Thanks. ːAviciiPixelHeartː
Changed files in this update