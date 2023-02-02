Version 0.0.8.5

Share · View all patches · Build 10461557 · Last edited 2 February 2023 – 13:09:21 UTC by Wendy

Added indestructible sections of ground blocks to the tutorial level.

(Due to testers tunneling through to the bottom of the stage)

Decreased the hp level of standard dirt blocks.

Changed Tutorial Cards to be more concise and understandable.

Added a new Tutorial Card and modified old text.

Removed redundant code in player step event.

Fixed dirt block particle effect, should no longer stick to sides of adjacent blocks.

Improved visual spread of dirt block particles.

Fixed false invincibility on death pits.