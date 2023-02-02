EA Update #6 and Release Date!

Hello sinners!

We have multiple good news for you today. First and foremost, we can proudly announce Nadir will officially leave Early Access on February 7th! Yeah, you saw that right, it’s Tuesday next week!

During the EA we almost doubled the content of the game, reworked many systems and mechanics, and rebalanced most of the abilities and enemies… more than once. Now it’s time to raise the stakes and release the game as a full premiere.

February 7th is also the day the game will be officially released on Nintendo Switch! Exploring Hell will become handier than ever before! You can find the shop page here.

New cards and effects

In the meantime, we’re working relentlessly to polish the game before its full release. EA Update #6 is now available, with a new card content pack for Jeanne, along with many balance fixes.

Here’s a full list of changes:

New content:

33 new abilities for Jeanne, including:

16 abilities available to gain or buy from the start of the game,

13 advanced abilities, unlocked by building upgrades,

4 legendary abilities to gain from elite enemies after building upgrades.

New keywords on Joanne cards: conditional “IF” effects, unlocked after meeting a certain condition, i.e. when a character got specified Status Effect or their HP is below a certain level.

Joanne will now get a couple of abilities at the start of the game, that can be used to craft full cards on Deck Change node.

Balance:

Rebalance of most of existing Jeanne’s abilities,

Rebalance of buildings cost in Nadir,

Rebalance of shop upgrades in Nadir,

Increase of value of HP healed on Rest node.

Try out the new update now!

And let us hear your feedback and suggestions - join our official Discord!