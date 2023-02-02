From Space Patch Notes – Patch 6 – Multiplayer Lobby and more!

Attention, Specialists!

We’re back and we’re happy to announce our latest and biggest patch yet!

Not only does Patch 6 include multiple improvements and fixes, it also includes a Multiplayer Lobby!

Please find our From Space Patch Notes for Patch 6 below:

Improvements

Multiplayer Lobby

_That’s right, we have added a Lobby browser which means you can now easily find and join other players, even if they’re not your friend (yet). You can use the progress and level indicator to find sessions that are on par with your personal progress in the game (or you can help out a player who’s just started).

Starting a new game automatically allows other players to join you as well. Don’t worry, you can still choose to have a session that’s only open to your friends, or even a completely private session. Hosts can moderate other players if needed, so remember to play nice! _

Improved Networking

We’ve updated the game to fully utilize Steam Datagram Relay, this should improve the quality of your sessions for many, including those with lower bandwidth connections.

Improved Enemy Targeting

We’ve updated the Enemy Targeting system to target players more accurately with more balance. This means Enemies no longer prioritise hosts over client players, improving the experience for all.

Improved Difficult Scaling

Previously, the game difficulty was based on completion of Energy Harvesters. It’s now also influenced by player progression, providing you with a more appropriate challenge if you play earlier maps with a high level character.

Added Rich Presence information

Your friends will now be able to tell which character you’re playing, what map you’re on, and if there’s room in your squad for them to join.

Updated some SFX within the Harvesters

Fixes

Fixed a problem where items were not retained by the player after dying at the Harvester

Fixed an issue where when a client plays as the Combat Engineer, the Crafter Perks do not generate the items after gaining the necessary XP

Resolved overlapping text being displayed when the player is downed during an ‘Active Threat’ mission

Fixed an issue where the title would not save after defeating the final boss, if the player was using save data that had been copied from a different host

Fixed an issue where clients would not see the mission title when joining a session whilst the mission is active

Fixed an issue where audio would cut-out during gameplay

Fixed a problem related to escort style quests

Audio cues can no longer be triggered during loading sequences

Fixed an issue where the player could climb over the railing to the stairs in the north side of the City Center location

Fixed an issue where minor overlapping text could be observed in the “Button Bindings” menu whilst the game language was set to Japanese

The “Travelling” countdown timer no longer goes below 0 when a network error occurs upon initiation

Fixed an issue where the saving icon may persist on screen after returning to the main menu

Thank you for your continued support, Specialists! We’re continuing to make improvements based on your feedback and are committed to making From Space the best experience for you.

