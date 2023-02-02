 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

CLASHBOWL update for 2 February 2023

NEW: PHYSICS UPDATE!

Share · View all patches · Build 10461284 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello,

  • No longer crazy balls jumping when grabbing them
  • No more lag for the balls when throwing them on the lane.

Thank you all, we continue improving the game daily,
Eduard

Changed files in this update

Depot 2068051
  • Loading history…
Depot 2068052
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link