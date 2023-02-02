NEW: PHYSICS UPDATE!

Hello,
- No longer crazy balls jumping when grabbing them
- No more lag for the balls when throwing them on the lane.
Thank you all, we continue improving the game daily,
Eduard
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Hello,
Thank you all, we continue improving the game daily,
Eduard
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update