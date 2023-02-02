Update V 0.6.5! Cloud Save is here, and a little surprise!

Greetings Commanders,

Today we are pleased to announce that Steam Cloud Save has been officially updated online. Now you can find your save files at any point, engage in a heated battle and unlock more intriguing content.

To make the game run more smoothly for all commanders, we have also fixed a series of bugs Including:

Showing names incomplete due small text box in Chinese language

Build mode wasn't stopping game starting count down

Save recovery button is now in the options for now, in case cloud save messed up your save

Commander Points begin at 500 in all levels

Player can buy light tank even if he didn't have enough CP in Level 1

Rotate Unit shortcut keep blinking after buying light tank, has been fixed

Finally, there is another piece of excellent news! To thank Chinese gamers for their tremendous support of our effort, we are currently brewing a very special “Chinese Featured Unit" in the game. We can't share more details about this soldier at this moment, but we expect to have a big surprise for you when the time comes!

Enjoy gaming,

Northend Games Team