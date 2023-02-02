 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Safehouse update for 2 February 2023

Update Notes for February 2nd 2023

Share · View all patches · Build 10461190 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings Early Access players!

As we enter our second week of the Safehouse Early Access period, we have become aware of the issues with a lack of player base. As a small game development team, we would like to extend our apologies to those who have kindly purchased the game at an early stage. We are working hard to market the game and make it more accessible to a wider audience. Remember, Safehouse is best played with friends, so don't hesitate to invite 4-5 players to join in on the fun.

We have recently released patch v0.823.01, which includes a range of bug fixes and new features, including voice chat in the lobby room. Here is a list of updates:

  • Voice Chat added in Lobby Room
  • Resolved recurring issues with players sharing the same Game ID
  • Re-added animations to the loading screen
  • Corrected audio icon appearing on spectator screen
  • Name now changes color to indicate player readiness
  • Fixed minor menu issues.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2271302
  • Loading history…
Depot 2271303
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link