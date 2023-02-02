The game has been patched to fix a few bugs.
Changes
- Fixed a bug where sound effects could infinitely play after opening the Options menu
- Fixed a bug where petting Dogs or Rabbits could softlock the game
- Fixed a bug where the text in Emails could become scaled and offset incorrectly after changing the UI Scaling or Resolution
- Fixed a bug where the Options buttons could get stuck under certain circumstances
- Fixed a bug where symbols were offset incorrectly after destroying Devil's Deal
- Fixed a bug where the numbers on the Audio menu could become offset incorrectly after muting/unmuting volume settings
Changed files in this update