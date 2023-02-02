1.2.2 Patchnotes

Hey!

I pushed a new Update to Steam.

I did some work on the Pathfinding, and i am pretty happy with the outcome. Here is the VIdeo Link: https://i.gyazo.com/3fa5877aed132b119f0438bf5a543872.mp4

Pirates now react correctly to the move commands.

Fixed Bug where Island borders were buggy and you could not click there; this caused issues like Pirates falling in the water when trying to Grapple.

Fixed Bug where Secret Locations (Treasure) that you uncovered are not visible on the map.

Added visual cue where exactly is the end position of the movement for a pirate.

Enemy Patch movement cues were removed as it was adding clutter to the screen.

One of the things i also added was support for the Islands to have two-floor buildings. This means that potentially in the future, i could make forts, ruins, and caves.

Previously i also added Frontal Trees, the idea is that potentially in the future, i could add wood cutting and the ability for you to create a base on your own island, but there is no promise that i will do this, as right now, i am just polishing the game for the people who already have the game.