Pixel Piracy update for 2 February 2023

1.2.2 Patchnotes

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey!

I pushed a new Update to Steam.

I did some work on the Pathfinding, and i am pretty happy with the outcome. Here is the VIdeo Link: https://i.gyazo.com/3fa5877aed132b119f0438bf5a543872.mp4

  • Pirates now react correctly to the move commands.
  • Fixed Bug where Island borders were buggy and you could not click there; this caused issues like Pirates falling in the water when trying to Grapple.
  • Fixed Bug where Secret Locations (Treasure) that you uncovered are not visible on the map.
  • Added visual cue where exactly is the end position of the movement for a pirate.
  • Enemy Patch movement cues were removed as it was adding clutter to the screen.

One of the things i also added was support for the Islands to have two-floor buildings. This means that potentially in the future, i could make forts, ruins, and caves.

Previously i also added Frontal Trees, the idea is that potentially in the future, i could add wood cutting and the ability for you to create a base on your own island, but there is no promise that i will do this, as right now, i am just polishing the game for the people who already have the game.

