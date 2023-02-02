Patch Note V0.3.9

Improved algorithm for resource reloading

Changed Cochlea activation time for Clairaudience to 1. This was not an intentional nerf. The aim was to reduce frequency of game crash

Added animation for battle transition

Added a controller deviation value modifier, preventing joysticks of some models from unintentional shifts

Fixed a bug where the option menu was not able to close during a battle

Fixed a bug where some UI presented wrong texts when using a controller