Improved algorithm for resource reloading
Changed Cochlea activation time for Clairaudience to 1. This was not an intentional nerf. The aim was to reduce frequency of game crash
Added animation for battle transition
Added a controller deviation value modifier, preventing joysticks of some models from unintentional shifts
Fixed a bug where the option menu was not able to close during a battle
Fixed a bug where some UI presented wrong texts when using a controller
Bio Prototype update for 2 February 2023
Patch Note V0.3.9
