Bio Prototype update for 2 February 2023

Patch Note V0.3.9

Patch Note V0.3.9

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Improved algorithm for resource reloading
Changed Cochlea activation time for Clairaudience to 1. This was not an intentional nerf. The aim was to reduce frequency of game crash
Added animation for battle transition
Added a controller deviation value modifier, preventing joysticks of some models from unintentional shifts
Fixed a bug where the option menu was not able to close during a battle
Fixed a bug where some UI presented wrong texts when using a controller

Changed files in this update

Depot 1498041
  • Loading history…
