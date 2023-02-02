 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Ghost Exile update for 2 February 2023

Update 1.1.5.1

Share · View all patches · Build 10460771 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a bug where players(client) always had difficulty (Beginner)
  • Added a shop of awards for events
  • Added adjustment of the volumetric light of the laser projector
  • Added manual reconnect to the master server (Now if you have problems connecting to the region, you can choose another one in advance)
  • Added a setting - "Volumetric light"
  • The visibility of the ghost in the laser projection is now as before the update
  • Fixed a bug where players(client) could not pick up the EMF sensor if it was turned on

Changed files in this update

GhostExile Content Depot 1807081
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link