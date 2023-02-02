- Fixed a bug where players(client) always had difficulty (Beginner)
- Added a shop of awards for events
- Added adjustment of the volumetric light of the laser projector
- Added manual reconnect to the master server (Now if you have problems connecting to the region, you can choose another one in advance)
- Added a setting - "Volumetric light"
- The visibility of the ghost in the laser projection is now as before the update
- Fixed a bug where players(client) could not pick up the EMF sensor if it was turned on
Ghost Exile update for 2 February 2023
Update 1.1.5.1
