Cricket Captain 2022 update for 2 February 2023

Cricket Captain 2022 Version 22.07 hotfix released

Build 10460667 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Updated database: including updated Aus domestic squads
Updated international fixtures
Updated Aus 20 Over rules
Changed priority if equal league points for Aus OD
Fixed crash issues with previous update

