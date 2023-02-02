 Skip to content

CHARGED: RC Racing update for 2 February 2023

AI Difficulty & Championship Playthrough is now available!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

ADDED in ːsteamthisːUpdate 1.3.1ːsteamthisː:

  • Choose difficulty of your opponents
  • Play each championship without leaving into main screen

FIXED in ːsteamthisːUpdate 1.3.1ːsteamthisː:

  • Switch Cameras on Controller
  • some small bugs

