0.0.3.0 Update description

Add Portuguese (Brazil)
Add Czech
Increase crop output
Increase the output of produced bullets and shells
Increase the output of simple and delicate parts
Fix the brake light display error
Add nearby items and click to quickly pick them
Fixed a bug that occurred when the character pressed C in other states
Increase the damage of sand eagle
Lower the volume of opening logo
Adjust value balance
Fix some errors on the map
Add more merchant refresh cycles
Add more booty refresh cycles
Dragging the map will not affect the game viewport
New role data storage. The role data is not saved as a separate file
Change because the load-bearing structure is damaged. If it is a building that returns materials, all materials will be generated in the building
Fix the physical problems of zombies, cancel the black garbage bag dropped by zombies, and directly collect zombies instead
Merged the files that the players helped translate, especially thanks to the players who contributed to the translation
New key binding system (if there is a key change, the key needs to be remapped)
