0.0.3.0 Update description

Build 10460549 · Last edited 2 February 2023 – 10:39:30 UTC by Wendy

Add Portuguese (Brazil)

Add Czech

Increase crop output

Increase the output of produced bullets and shells

Increase the output of simple and delicate parts

Fix the brake light display error

Add nearby items and click to quickly pick them

Fixed a bug that occurred when the character pressed C in other states

Increase the damage of sand eagle

Lower the volume of opening logo

Adjust value balance

Fix some errors on the map

Add more merchant refresh cycles

Add more booty refresh cycles

Dragging the map will not affect the game viewport

New role data storage. The role data is not saved as a separate file

Change because the load-bearing structure is damaged. If it is a building that returns materials, all materials will be generated in the building

Fix the physical problems of zombies, cancel the black garbage bag dropped by zombies, and directly collect zombies instead

Merged the files that the players helped translate, especially thanks to the players who contributed to the translation

New key binding system (if there is a key change, the key needs to be remapped)