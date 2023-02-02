Patch v25.4

//bug fixes
- The 'Grimoire Necromancy Meldus Fulfilment' achievement was triggering even if you didn't have all Meldus minions unlocked.
- Creative Plaything: Opening the Starting Legion menus would cause a crash.
- Creative Plaything: Adding and removing Relics and Spells wasn't working correctly.
- Creative Plaything: Barrrow Diggers and Behemoth Excavators would dig up goodies before the game started.
- Souleater Dealer meta: He was offering the Beast Whisperer class Skelly/Giant minions instead of Beast minions.
- Cyclop Exile - Two-Eyed Soul meta: When using full Mouse Support the selected option is misaligned.
- Clashful Cards: Selling cards could take your Gold Coin meta above 9999.
