Boneraiser Minions update for 2 February 2023

Patch v25.4

Patchnotes via Steam Community

//bug fixes

  • The 'Grimoire Necromancy Meldus Fulfilment' achievement was triggering even if you didn't have all Meldus minions unlocked.
  • Creative Plaything: Opening the Starting Legion menus would cause a crash.
  • Creative Plaything: Adding and removing Relics and Spells wasn't working correctly.
  • Creative Plaything: Barrrow Diggers and Behemoth Excavators would dig up goodies before the game started.
  • Souleater Dealer meta: He was offering the Beast Whisperer class Skelly/Giant minions instead of Beast minions.
  • Cyclop Exile - Two-Eyed Soul meta: When using full Mouse Support the selected option is misaligned.
  • Clashful Cards: Selling cards could take your Gold Coin meta above 9999.

