Mechanized Menace

NEW CARDS

Vuk’s Clutchcooker

Net Blaster

BUFFS

Black Hole

Duration: 3 > 5

Magnetic Bombs

Health 50 > 60

S1ege Br3aker

Now has Piloted. (summoning a Plasma Marine)

Attack AoE radius: 1 > 1.5

Stun Blast

Stun duration: 5 > 4

Mana cost: 4 > 3

REBALANCE

Apep

Perk 1: Add a random free 2 mana card to your deck > Add a random free one-use 2 mana card to the top of your deck every 25 sec.

Perk 3: Add a random free 4 mana card to your deck > Add a random free one-use 4 mana card to the top of your deck every 25 sec.

Basic Attack Damage: 30 > 40

Basic Attack Max Targets: 1 > 2

Basic Attack Speed: 2.5 > 2

Basic Attack no longer gets a speed bonus from having 5+ mana cards in hand.

The main reason for doing this is to allow deck building with Apep that doesn’t focus so heavily on trying to get as much as possible out of the free cards by building very cheap decks. It also allows us to normalize the outcomes of the perks by changing which card you get every time. Because of system limitations the card isn’t truly random, but pseudo-random.

Diona

Perk 1: Add a trap card to your deck > Add a trap card to the top of your deck every 25 sec.

Perk 3: Add a trap card to your deck > Add a trap card to the top of your deck every 25 sec.

Bear Traps no longer have Stealth (remains untargetable).

The deck building incentives for making cheap decks are less pronounced with Diona than with Apep, but we still don’t think it’s healthy for masters to so directly incentivize a specific type of deckbuilding in this way.

King Puff

When Royal Gifts is triggered, place only one gift in a random unoccupied lane.

Perk 2: Cooldown 45 > 22

Increase pick-up range of puffs slightly.

Mainly intended as a quality of life improvement.

Annihilator

Attack Speed: 2.1 > 2.3

AoE radius: 3 > 4

Feng the Wanderer

Mana cost: 6 > 5

Health: 400 > 325

Flightless Dragons

No longer has Voidborne Wound

If you have less health than your opponent, gain Rage.

Netherstep

Invoke > Invoke twice

Jump distance: 10 > 6

More outright value and changing the use case. This reduction in distance makes it much harder to use the card to bypass a fight, meaning it retains mostly the use cases of repositioning within a fight or dodging spells. Ideally we want people to be more aggressive in using this card.

R4Z:0R Squadron

Now has Piloted. Mechanically unchanged.

Rock Rivals

Mana: 6 > 4

Summon a Living Statue with every play.

Living Statue no longer has haste.

Overall meant to be a nerf, but also fundamentally changing the use case for the card. We feel this is significantly more interesting than taking a risk one time to get a cheaper version of another card, specifically since the card is always the same and knowable in advance.

NERFS

Miloween

Arcane Golem gains Mythic.

Bearvalanche

Damage 180 > 160

City Watch

Legionnaires summoned on play: 1 > 0

Crossbow Dudes summoned on play: 2 > 3

Idol of Sacrifice

No longer gains Haste.

Jing and Xiao Long

Phase Cooldown: 2 > 2.5 sec

Stun Lancers

No longer has Slitherbind

Spawn of Fury

Changes base values rather than working as a multiplier.

This affects mainly the interaction with other sources for changes in health and damage, ie. buffs. Specifically this is a nerf to those interactions.

Spirit

Max health gained: 400 > 350

Tantrum Throwers

Now summoned in a horizontal line.

