Version 3.0.0: Infinite Map and Crystals

Both Ether and Maroon Fog are now infinite-scrolling maps.

Arena variations have been removed. This also means slight visual adjustments and overall performance improvements!

Added new crystal mechanic and indicators at the top of the screen alongside other minor UI redesigns.

Enemies have a random chance to drop crystals when they die. Crystals have to be picked up by walking over them. Crystals don't last for very long, so be sure to stay on your toes!

You must collect a certain number of crystals before the end of the match otherwise you won't enter the final boss fight.

Super-dash is no longer infinite and has been changed to simply be a longer dash. Movement deceleration has also been tweaked.

Enemy health scaling increased from 0.35 - 1.25 to 0.35 - 1.85.

Enemy speed scaling increased from 1.0 - 1.5.

Changed the ruby amulet fire visuals.

Fixed some bugs with drillers and tris not properly locking on to the player's position after spawning.

Give it a try and let me know what you think!