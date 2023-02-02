Hello, crusaders!
An update 2.0.7k is here!
Highlights:
- Fixed Ageing and the Flying Time Undertow effect for the commander and their companions;
- Icy Prison spell got its name back;
- Fixed the issue with important keys disappearing if the Destroy Uncollected Loot option was enabled;
- Fixed a number of issues for the controller UI.
If you are playing with mods, don’t forget to update them before loading your saves!
Beware of possible plot spoilers below!
Areas
- Regill could obtain immortality in the Lost Chapter area – fixed, he's just a regular mortal now.
Quests
- During The Price of Loyalty quest, Aivu could appear during an assassination attempt on you – fixed;
- Sometimes Socothbenoth wouldn't drop the Nahyndrian Crystal after being hit with a Midnight bolt, because of a specific positioning of the character in the Council Chamber – fixed.
Turn-based mode
- In some situations, the game could freeze entirely in turn-based mode – fixed;
- Sometimes the battle could freeze if the main character fell under enemy's control spell – fixed;
- The kobolds got portraits for the initiative order.
Items
- Despite Nocticula's talent, the Midnight Bolt could still sometimes miss – she fixed it.
Classes & Mechanics
- Commander got an improved anti-age treatment, and the Ageing status is now properly removed after leaving the island;
- During the fight with Nulkineth in the Lost Chapel, a character with a Hold Person debuff could lose the ability to roll saving throws – fixed, and the mythic powers remove the debuff now;
- Fixed the issue with the Ashen Lady's death;
- Fixed the favored enemy progression for the Order of the Nail;
- Flay for Purpose and Repurpose spells didn't work correctly in some situations or on specific enemies – fixed;
- Flay for Purpose spell didn't end after the death of the target – fixed;
- Freebooter's Master Hunter ability didn't work right – fixed, and now they will be able to select the target of Freebooter's Bane before executing the attack with this ability;
- The Flying Time Undertow effect worked incorrectly for the commander and their party – fixed, it will no longer stay on the characters after leaving the island;
- Using Eldritch Archer's Ranged Spellstrike ability with a melee weapon would lead to losing the prepared spell – fixed, now it will be cast, but as a regular spell.
UI
- Fixed a localization issue for Stalwart Defender weapon proficiency;
- Fixed the issue with switching between a controller and mouse and keyboard during a fade-out;
- If you tried to make changes to auto level-up, but then quit without saving, auto level-up could still break – fixed;
- It's no longer possible to break the game by opening an Esc menu during character creation or level up;
- The action bar will automatically update after a quickload now;
- The Creatures tab in Encyclopedia could have a 0 added to it – fixed;
- The names of the rider and their mount no longer overlap now;
- When playing with a controller and undressing the character during character creation for the sake of tattoo selection, the character refused to put the clothes back on – fixed;
- When playing with a controller, and using it in the Equipment tab to open the item selection menu, the controls disappeared – fixed;
- When playing with a controller, fixed the issue with the time skip window causing a freeze when used outside of global map;
- When playing with a controller, it's possible to attack neutral targets without using the cursor now;
- When playing with a controller, sometimes not all available units were visible in the hiring window – fixed;
- When you click on different characters with the console cursor, the quick action bar is updating properly now;
- Changing settings via a slider while holding down the button now goes on with increasing speed.
Visual
- Fixed some cases of characters getting stuck in T-pose after death.
Misс
- A dialogue with Alushinyrra's guard could be displayed incorrectly – fixed;
- Fixed the Windcatcher achievement on Steam;
- When the Destroy Uncollected Loot option was enabled, it was possible to miss the keys needed for some doors – fixed, the keys won't disappear now;
- Skipping a cutscene while mounted could cause the character to get stuck – fixed.
Changed files in this update