Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous - Enhanced Edition update for 2 February 2023

Update 2.0.7k

Build 10460263

Hello, crusaders!

An update 2.0.7k is here!

Highlights:

  • Fixed Ageing and the Flying Time Undertow effect for the commander and their companions;
  • Icy Prison spell got its name back;
  • Fixed the issue with important keys disappearing if the Destroy Uncollected Loot option was enabled;
  • Fixed a number of issues for the controller UI.

If you are playing with mods, don’t forget to update them before loading your saves!
Beware of possible plot spoilers below!

Areas

  • Regill could obtain immortality in the Lost Chapter area – fixed, he's just a regular mortal now.

Quests

  • During The Price of Loyalty quest, Aivu could appear during an assassination attempt on you – fixed;
  • Sometimes Socothbenoth wouldn't drop the Nahyndrian Crystal after being hit with a Midnight bolt, because of a specific positioning of the character in the Council Chamber – fixed.

Turn-based mode

  • In some situations, the game could freeze entirely in turn-based mode – fixed;
  • Sometimes the battle could freeze if the main character fell under enemy's control spell – fixed;
  • The kobolds got portraits for the initiative order.

Items

  • Despite Nocticula's talent, the Midnight Bolt could still sometimes miss – she fixed it.

Classes & Mechanics

  • Commander got an improved anti-age treatment, and the Ageing status is now properly removed after leaving the island;
  • During the fight with Nulkineth in the Lost Chapel, a character with a Hold Person debuff could lose the ability to roll saving throws – fixed, and the mythic powers remove the debuff now;
  • Fixed the issue with the Ashen Lady's death;
  • Fixed the favored enemy progression for the Order of the Nail;
  • Flay for Purpose and Repurpose spells didn't work correctly in some situations or on specific enemies – fixed;
  • Flay for Purpose spell didn't end after the death of the target – fixed;
  • Freebooter's Master Hunter ability didn't work right – fixed, and now they will be able to select the target of Freebooter's Bane before executing the attack with this ability;
  • Icy Prison spell got its name back;
  • The Flying Time Undertow effect worked incorrectly for the commander and their party – fixed, it will no longer stay on the characters after leaving the island;
  • Using Eldritch Archer's Ranged Spellstrike ability with a melee weapon would lead to losing the prepared spell – fixed, now it will be cast, but as a regular spell.

UI

  • Fixed a localization issue for Stalwart Defender weapon proficiency;
  • Fixed the issue with switching between a controller and mouse and keyboard during a fade-out;
  • If you tried to make changes to auto level-up, but then quit without saving, auto level-up could still break – fixed;
  • It's no longer possible to break the game by opening an Esc menu during character creation or level up;
  • The action bar will automatically update after a quickload now;
  • The Creatures tab in Encyclopedia could have a 0 added to it – fixed;
  • The names of the rider and their mount no longer overlap now;
  • When playing with a controller and undressing the character during character creation for the sake of tattoo selection, the character refused to put the clothes back on – fixed;
  • When playing with a controller, and using it in the Equipment tab to open the item selection menu, the controls disappeared – fixed;
  • When playing with a controller, fixed the issue with the time skip window causing a freeze when used outside of global map;
  • When playing with a controller, it's possible to attack neutral targets without using the cursor now;
  • When playing with a controller, sometimes not all available units were visible in the hiring window – fixed;
  • When you click on different characters with the console cursor, the quick action bar is updating properly now;
  • Changing settings via a slider while holding down the button now goes on with increasing speed.

Visual

  • Fixed some cases of characters getting stuck in T-pose after death.

Misс

  • A dialogue with Alushinyrra's guard could be displayed incorrectly – fixed;
  • Fixed the Windcatcher achievement on Steam;
  • When the Destroy Uncollected Loot option was enabled, it was possible to miss the keys needed for some doors – fixed, the keys won't disappear now;
  • Skipping a cutscene while mounted could cause the character to get stuck – fixed.

