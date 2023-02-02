2-2 Experience Optimization and Bug Fixes

Optimization: If a resident is standing at the door of a shelf or a large box when working, there is no need to change places to move things, and they can take things directly

The age to join the military has been changed to a hard limit instead of a priority

Easy mode, ban giant trees and silverfish. Custom Shieldable Giant Trees

In the production facility window, add a "Set Production Cap" button

BUG Horse carts cannot transport items like horse carts

Setting interface, display mode Initial mode display error

A map with a seed of 0000, pure plains, no mountains, no water, no trees and no mines

The map with the seed 0001, pure plain, no mountains and no water, trees and mines

The map with the seed 0002, pure plain, no mountains but water, trees and mines

When trading, dismantle or suspend the trading desk, driving the merchant away

Reduced production efficiency of fishing pier (catch per catch changed from 5 to 3)

The map size, seed, and APP version information are displayed below the system menu