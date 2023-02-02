 Skip to content

Confabulation update for 2 February 2023

Patch 1.0.15 - New scares and more changes!

Patch 1.0.15

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New

  • Update notes can now be found in game under the Updates button at the title menu.
  • Additional scare events added while taking photos.
  • Additional sounds added to help with variance.

Changes

  • (Hard Only) Sanity drain penalty for taking photos increased. This does not affect photos that contain puzzle interactions or altered objects.
  • Adjust hitbox on many altered objects to be larger and easier to hit.
  • Moved light switches to be more consistent in the house.

Bug Fixes

  • Regenerated lighting to help correct lights bleeding through some walls.

