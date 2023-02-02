Patch 1.0.15 - New scares and more changes!

New
- Update notes can now be found in game under the Updates button at the title menu.
- Additional scare events added while taking photos.
- Additional sounds added to help with variance.
Changes
- (Hard Only) Sanity drain penalty for taking photos increased. This does not affect photos that contain puzzle interactions or altered objects.
- Adjust hitbox on many altered objects to be larger and easier to hit.
- Moved light switches to be more consistent in the house.
Bug Fixes
- Regenerated lighting to help correct lights bleeding through some walls.
Changed files in this update