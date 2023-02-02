 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

HUMANKIND™ update for 2 February 2023

[1.0.21.3740] "Shackleton update" Hotfix 1

Share · View all patches · Build 10460140 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

CHANGES AND ADDITIONS

  • Nerfed the AI so that envoys are attacked less often.

FIXES

  • Fixed pink images in the "additional content" section.
  • Fixed an issue where text was misplaced in the empire screen and the culture selection screen.
  • Fixed an issue where players were asked to reconnect to Amplifiers at each launch.
  • Fixed an issue where entering a number in the textfield of the "give money/influence" option could result in confusing behavior.
  • Fixed an issue where the Ancient Era popup would not always not appear when switching cultures.
  • Fixed a rare occurence of a turn pending appearing randomly.
  • Fixed an issue where incorrect tooltips were displayed in the options menu.
  • Fixed an issue where Fame values were incorrectly formatted in some notifications.
  • Fixed an issue where debug text was present inside the Pollution display.
  • Fixed potential instabilities around the diplomatic screen and osmosis events.

Changed files in this update

HUMANKIND™ Windows Depot 1124301
  • Loading history…
HUMANKIND™ macOS Depot 1124302
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link