[1.0.21.3740] "Shackleton update" Hotfix 1

CHANGES AND ADDITIONS
- Nerfed the AI so that envoys are attacked less often.
FIXES
- Fixed pink images in the "additional content" section.
- Fixed an issue where text was misplaced in the empire screen and the culture selection screen.
- Fixed an issue where players were asked to reconnect to Amplifiers at each launch.
- Fixed an issue where entering a number in the textfield of the "give money/influence" option could result in confusing behavior.
- Fixed an issue where the Ancient Era popup would not always not appear when switching cultures.
- Fixed a rare occurence of a turn pending appearing randomly.
- Fixed an issue where incorrect tooltips were displayed in the options menu.
- Fixed an issue where Fame values were incorrectly formatted in some notifications.
- Fixed an issue where debug text was present inside the Pollution display.
- Fixed potential instabilities around the diplomatic screen and osmosis events.
Changed files in this update