Conquest of Elysium 5.27

This fixes a bunch of bugs and adds 2 new magic items to be found. In previous versions a player could sometimes stop getting income if his allied partner was eliminated. This has now been fixed, but the fix might result in one turn with double income for an allied player in an old saved multiplayer game. But it will only happen once and then it should work as normal again.
General
- Two new magic items
- Fix for Agarthan cave walls looking like tunnels
- Fix for terrain veils not working when seen from the Sky Plane
- Mirror Images are no longer affected by damage they are immune to
- Typo & Stat fixes
Network / Multiplayer
- If the first allied player was eliminated the second one no longer got income, fixed
Modding
- Map editor was dark after resigning a game first, fixed
- Max nbr of translation 10000 -> 20000
Changed files in this update