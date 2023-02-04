Sandbox Movement Bug Fixed (And More)

The sandbox movement bug has been fixed, plus managed to add a few more fixes and changes as well.

Here is a list of all that has now been fixed or added with this update:

Fixed game-breaking bug where ship would not move in sandbox mode.

Added panel showing which planes are on deck (fighter, dive, torpedo) - this can be found at the bottom-right part of the UI. I found myself getting annoyed having to count which kind of planes I had on deck at any give time, so figured this would be a good change.

Fixed waypoint bug on tactical screen that sometimes crashed save games or froze ship. The waypoints are now reset if this happens.

Added ability to save combat cards when cancelling airstrike. It used to be if you planned an airstrike only to find yourself out of range for pickup, you would cancel it and have to re-do all the cards again. That drove me crazy. This fixes that.

Fixed pixelated medal sprites.

Add quick save notification. I like to know when hitting f5 that the game is actually saving. Note this has not been localized yet. Coming soon.

Fixed save indexing bug.

Order of saves now shown starting from newest to oldest.

More to come.

Now that I know my way a bit more around the project, I will be posted smaller and more incremental changes as listed in my forum thread. Pause button for the tactical map is slated for the next update, along with a few others.

Hope you enjoy! I'm going to do another sandbox run myself.