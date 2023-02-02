 Skip to content

Black One Blood Brothers update for 2 February 2023

Update 1.41b: Hotfix

[CHANGELOG]

  • Add: Third-person view has 3 offset locations (left/center/right)
  • Fix: A few errors of cinematic insertions
  • Fix: Menu "switch operator" could not display list of operators correctly

