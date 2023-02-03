 Skip to content

Star Ring update for 3 February 2023

【更新补丁】事件追踪系统&生日约会回顾

Patchnotes via Steam Community

事件&数值调整

  • 玩家反馈某位歌手工作繁忙导致难以见面，因此现在可以更早开启跟伊莱的约会了

系统&UI调整

  • 在主选单的“攻略”界面下追加了事件追踪系统，可以查看推进主线、爱情线和友情线需要的所有事件条件和当前的条件达成情况
  • 将所有角色的生日约会剧情列入了可回顾事件列表，之前解锁过本事件即可直接回顾

如果在游戏过程中有任何疑问或者意见建议，
欢迎加入官方玩家群：611630436
期待着您的光临！

