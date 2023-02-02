Folklore Hunter - 0.8.4

Hey, everybody!
Happy new year! We hope everyone had a nice break over the holidays, but now that we're a month into 2023 we're getting started on a new batch of updates. We know everybody is excited for the Mothman hunt, but before we release that there are a lot of aspects we want to polish as well as many new features we'd like to work on.
This update focuses on fixing many bugs and quality of life changes but also on redesigning the inventory for the game. We've redone the UI, tightened-up the inventory controls and made the decision to remove crafting from the game.
On top of the changes made for this update, we've been working hard in the background on something big that we can't wait to show everybody, but it's not quite ready yet so for now you'll have to wait a little longer...
Changelog
Inventory / items
- Inventory UI has been overhauled
- Splitting a stack of items will now always divide the stack in two
- Player inventories will now be saved when disconnecting and reconnecting
- Removed crafting mechanic
- Crates will now directly give beartraps instead of scrap at a slightly lower rate
- Crate appearance improved
Map Changes
- Night of The Wendigo rivers have been overhauled
- Water rushing sounds can be heard near small waterfalls
- Removed all non-interactable garlic from Bloodfang Forest
- Grass density lowered on Bloodfang Forest for improved performance
Players
- Joining players now always spawn on any existing players (to prevent players being "locked out" of the Crypt)
- A message will now be displayed when players disconnect
- Voice chat has been disabled temporarily until certain game-breaking issues are resolved
Bugfixes
- Wendigo will now flee for the correct amount of time
- Fixed bug causing the Wendigo to freeze inside the cabin
- Wendigo "bone rattling" sounds are now muffled when heard through walls
- Patched holes in NOTW caves
- Bloodfang snow-cave rocks now play correct footstep sounds
- Camera zoom sound effect will no longer continue playing after being picked up
- Crossbow no longer does double-damage when aiming for the head
- Bloodfang amulet creation can no longer be heard across the map
- Crossbow sound effects can no longer be heard across the map
- Fixed bug that forces all players to restart their game when the host exits to menu
- Fixed bug causing crashes when exiting to menu
- Deer will no longer suddenly vanish
- Pressing right-mouse button will no longer end sprint when holding nothing
- Poor connection no longer causes players to sometimes spawn without an inventory
- Dropped items now play the correct sound when interacted with
Changed files in this update