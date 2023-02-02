Folklore Hunter - 0.8.4

Hey, everybody!

Happy new year! We hope everyone had a nice break over the holidays, but now that we're a month into 2023 we're getting started on a new batch of updates. We know everybody is excited for the Mothman hunt, but before we release that there are a lot of aspects we want to polish as well as many new features we'd like to work on.

This update focuses on fixing many bugs and quality of life changes but also on redesigning the inventory for the game. We've redone the UI, tightened-up the inventory controls and made the decision to remove crafting from the game.

On top of the changes made for this update, we've been working hard in the background on something big that we can't wait to show everybody, but it's not quite ready yet so for now you'll have to wait a little longer...

Changelog

Inventory / items

Inventory UI has been overhauled

Splitting a stack of items will now always divide the stack in two

Player inventories will now be saved when disconnecting and reconnecting

Removed crafting mechanic

Crates will now directly give beartraps instead of scrap at a slightly lower rate

Crate appearance improved

Map Changes

Night of The Wendigo rivers have been overhauled

Water rushing sounds can be heard near small waterfalls

Removed all non-interactable garlic from Bloodfang Forest

Grass density lowered on Bloodfang Forest for improved performance

Players

Joining players now always spawn on any existing players (to prevent players being "locked out" of the Crypt)

A message will now be displayed when players disconnect

Voice chat has been disabled temporarily until certain game-breaking issues are resolved

Bugfixes