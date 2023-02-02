 Skip to content

Territory update for 2 February 2023

Territory – Alpha 5.52 – Resource Improvements

Changed

  • Changed all of the resources to respawn after 1 hour. If you don't play for a full uninterrupted hour (without exiting the game) the timer resets, so each time you start the game all the harvested resources will start their 1 hour countdown to respawn. This will change in the future to be a bit more randomised and unpredictable.

Added

  • Client side visual effects for resource gathering

Fixed

  • Removed troublesome and unnecessary crosshair changes effects for the primitive bow.

