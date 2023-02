Share · View all patches · Build 10459468 · Last edited 2 February 2023 – 08:06:07 UTC by Wendy

Hello, this is an announcement from SoulWorker.

We have internally found several in-game issues after February 2nd Update.

Further details are as follows:

[Issue]

Not Possible to Move Channels in the [Candus City] and [Grace City]

*Fix Schedule will be announced when they are decided.

We sincerely apologize for this inconvenience,

and SoulWorker will try to provide a better service for our users.

Thank you.