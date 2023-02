Share · View all patches · Build 10459405 · Last edited 2 February 2023 – 07:59:10 UTC by Wendy



Recently we have made some updates and optimizations since pngtuber maker was released on steam

Resource Update

1.Pngtuber avatar 1

2.Accessories 5

Feature Optimization

1.Fix loading crash issue

2.Layer element mouse experience optimization

3.Gif image loading optimization

If you run into any issues, find us on discord

https://discord.gg/RW2ZbdZd