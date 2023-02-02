 Skip to content

Spellmasons update for 2 February 2023

v1.1.1 Bug fixes and Improvements

Last edited by Wendy

Spellmasons Patch Report v1.1.0

2/1/2023

The biggest issue reported after launch was the desyncronizations in multiplayer servers (mostly in Community Servers, rarely in LAN servers). I have found and fixed a few specific issues causing desyncs; however, I'm not fully confident that the desync issues have been fully fixed - as I have been unable to reproduce the issue in my own multiplayer testing. Please report any further issues you find in our Discord channel. https://discord.com/invite/q6sUCreHeJ

Thank you to everyone for being understanding as I work through these issues. It is my top priority to provide a reliable experience where you can enjoy spellcrafting with your friends and I am confident the server issues will be fixed soon.

I have also resolved a good number of much simpler issues described below.

Improvements and Fixes

  • balance: Remove Nullify spell because it was way too powerful in the endgame (I may rethink a way to reintegrate it later)

  • balance: Increase enemy difficulty after "looping" (after level 12)

  • balance: Increase clone expense scaling (it now takes longer to return to base mana cost)

  • menu: Add link to "How to Host" youtube video in multiplayer menu in case you'd like to host your own server

  • UX: Make WASD camera speed relative to zoom level for more precise camera control

  • improvement: Handle multiplayer thought bubbles concurrently. They no longer wait until other players are done casting to be processed and visible to the other players.

  • optimize: mana steal particles

  • fix(Multiplayer sync issues): Resolve "Rend" spell timing out

  • fix(Multiplayer sync issues): Resolve potion pickup discrepancies

  • fix(Multiplayer sync issues): Resolve red portal spawn locations and teleport locations

  • fix(Multiplayer sync issues): Resolve player location discrepancy between clients and server (off by decimal values)

  • fix: Prevent multiplayer server crash after quitting a game when you have living allies and all enemies are dead

  • fix: Prevent Deathmason red portals from overlapping which could cause more damage to the player character than expected

  • fix: soundtracks overlapping bug

  • fix: "0.1%" to "10%" on Fortify spell description

  • fix: Remove Priest unit's unused Damage stat

  • fix: Prevent ally Deathmason from killing you with "Sacrifice"

  • fix: Ally Deathmason now spawns new enemies on the correct faction

  • fix: Prevent miniboss priest from going into negative mana

  • fix: target + movement spells not combining properly

  • fix: ensure particle emitters are cleaned up properly

  • fix: Sometimes not enough Perk choices generating

  • fix: Prevent ending your turn before you choose a spawn

  • fix: Spell upgrade choices not refreshing between new games

  • fix: "Ready" button not working in lobby if you quit and rejoin game

  • fix: Allow overwriting save files with the same name rather than keeping duplicates

  • fix: Temporarily disable "Contegous" until it's reliablity can be assured under any circumstance

