v1.1.1 Bug fixes and Improvements

Spellmasons Patch Report v1.1.0

2/1/2023

The biggest issue reported after launch was the desyncronizations in multiplayer servers (mostly in Community Servers, rarely in LAN servers). I have found and fixed a few specific issues causing desyncs; however, I'm not fully confident that the desync issues have been fully fixed - as I have been unable to reproduce the issue in my own multiplayer testing. Please report any further issues you find in our Discord channel. https://discord.com/invite/q6sUCreHeJ

Thank you to everyone for being understanding as I work through these issues. It is my top priority to provide a reliable experience where you can enjoy spellcrafting with your friends and I am confident the server issues will be fixed soon.

I have also resolved a good number of much simpler issues described below.

Improvements and Fixes