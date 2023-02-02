v1.1.1 Bug fixes and Improvements

Spellmasons Patch Report v1.1.0
2/1/2023
The biggest issue reported after launch was the desyncronizations in multiplayer servers (mostly in Community Servers, rarely in LAN servers). I have found and fixed a few specific issues causing desyncs; however, I'm not fully confident that the desync issues have been fully fixed - as I have been unable to reproduce the issue in my own multiplayer testing. Please report any further issues you find in our Discord channel. https://discord.com/invite/q6sUCreHeJ
Thank you to everyone for being understanding as I work through these issues. It is my top priority to provide a reliable experience where you can enjoy spellcrafting with your friends and I am confident the server issues will be fixed soon.
I have also resolved a good number of much simpler issues described below.
Improvements and Fixes
-
balance: Remove Nullify spell because it was way too powerful in the endgame (I may rethink a way to reintegrate it later)
-
balance: Increase enemy difficulty after "looping" (after level 12)
-
balance: Increase clone expense scaling (it now takes longer to return to base mana cost)
-
menu: Add link to "How to Host" youtube video in multiplayer menu in case you'd like to host your own server
-
UX: Make WASD camera speed relative to zoom level for more precise camera control
-
improvement: Handle multiplayer thought bubbles concurrently. They no longer wait until other players are done casting to be processed and visible to the other players.
-
optimize: mana steal particles
-
fix(Multiplayer sync issues): Resolve "Rend" spell timing out
-
fix(Multiplayer sync issues): Resolve potion pickup discrepancies
-
fix(Multiplayer sync issues): Resolve red portal spawn locations and teleport locations
-
fix(Multiplayer sync issues): Resolve player location discrepancy between clients and server (off by decimal values)
-
fix: Prevent multiplayer server crash after quitting a game when you have living allies and all enemies are dead
-
fix: Prevent Deathmason red portals from overlapping which could cause more damage to the player character than expected
-
fix: soundtracks overlapping bug
-
fix: "0.1%" to "10%" on Fortify spell description
-
fix: Remove Priest unit's unused Damage stat
-
fix: Prevent ally Deathmason from killing you with "Sacrifice"
-
fix: Ally Deathmason now spawns new enemies on the correct faction
-
fix: Prevent miniboss priest from going into negative mana
-
fix: target + movement spells not combining properly
-
fix: ensure particle emitters are cleaned up properly
-
fix: Sometimes not enough Perk choices generating
-
fix: Prevent ending your turn before you choose a spawn
-
fix: Spell upgrade choices not refreshing between new games
-
fix: "Ready" button not working in lobby if you quit and rejoin game
-
fix: Allow overwriting save files with the same name rather than keeping duplicates
-
fix: Temporarily disable "Contegous" until it's reliablity can be assured under any circumstance
Changed files in this update