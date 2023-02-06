 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Secret Diaries: Manage a Manor update for 6 February 2023

Update notes for February 6th

Share · View all patches · Build 10459293 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fix for 'Great service' - diamond achievement did not unlock on Steam before.
  • The level special task on Level 34 couldn’t be achieved before (talk with 5 people during the level).
  • Adjusted score needed to earn the stars on some levels
  • Level 23, Misspelling in the challenge description, 'form' instead of 'from'

Changed files in this update

Depot 2230801
  • Loading history…
Depot 2230802
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link