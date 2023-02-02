 Skip to content

Aeon Wars: Maschinen Crisis Playtest update for 2 February 2023

Bug fixes and optimizations from technical test

Share · View all patches · Build 10459203 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed deployment
  • Fixed Navigation being stuck
  • Fixed double clicking with AOE weapons
  • Fixed turn animations
  • Loadtime Optimizations
  • Asset optimizations

