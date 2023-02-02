- Fixed deployment
- Fixed Navigation being stuck
- Fixed double clicking with AOE weapons
- Fixed turn animations
- Loadtime Optimizations
- Asset optimizations
Aeon Wars: Maschinen Crisis Playtest update for 2 February 2023
Bug fixes and optimizations from technical test
