Patch 0.8.0.0 - Grim Realms!

IMPORTANT:

Because of the new title 'Grim Realms' you will have to copy and move your old saved games

from ->

%userprofile%\appdata\local\GrimNights2

to ->

%userprofile%\appdata\local\GrimRealms

(Copying the line above and pasting into Windows search will get you there instantly)

Sorry for the inconvenience!

What the patch does:

An overhaul of the basic game mechanics which should really improves things and greatly reduce the chance of bugs like units being stuck.

The GUI should communicate much better what the units are doing.

A new menu letting you see and sort through all work orders, planned work stuff and set auto-scrap settings.

Items and storages now displays if an item is called for and how much. This will be shown as a negative number within parentheses. (This was previously very poorly implemented and caused units to "claim" the same item, resulting in 10 starving units claiming the same piece of bread only to be end up stuck at a storage, for example.)

You can now set animals to be auto-trimmed and auto-milked when full.

Melee skill actually increase when fighting melee. (I had actually missed this, #foreverAshamed)

Fixes some stuff related to the world map, like removing many of the un-needed icons at locations you only briefly visited.

When everyone is sleeping you can speed up the game to 12x.

Fixes issues related to trading, such as trading with groups you visit and not always having the traders cart open, which often caused annoying overlapping.

Also fixes many other issues: a few crashes, some typos and other minor stuff.

This may not seem like that much, but the fixing of the basic mechanics should really improve the gameplay. However there is probably some edge cases I have missed, as often is the case, so: Please let me know how it works - I stand very ready for hot fixes!

As always: a billion thanks for the feedback, bug reporting and the kind and encouraging words!

And sorry for all the bugs! Please keep the feedback coming so I can continue improving the game!

Best wishes and all the love! <3

//Mattias