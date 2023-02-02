 Skip to content

Monster Girl Manager update for 2 February 2023

v0.91 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 10459084 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New:

  • Added Fauns

Bugs:

  • Fixed "Nina" causing a crash
  • Fixed cancelling the custom creation in the naming screen still consuming milestones and creating a "ghost" monster girl
  • Fixed double cast if you rapidly press number keys during attack animations
  • Fixed some skirt and pleated skirt pixels so they line up with other layers during running
  • Fixed impale showing missed even when it hits and kills the front target
  • Fixed a crash caused by zombies
  • Beast Claw will now give hunted after attacking an enemy with bleed, rather than at the same time.
  • Love Bug will now give charmed after taking damage, rather than simultaneously
  • Skipping is no longer always linked to R on the keyboard
  • Swapping is no longer always linked to Q and E on the keyboard

QoL:

  • Adjusted some palette assignments for existing species so they are easier to modify and add more variance
  • Redrew some hair sprites so that ponytails and behind the head hair buns are no longer part of bangs sprites.
  • Cleaned up some skin sprites
  • All hair sprites now have 8 frames

