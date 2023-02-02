v0.91 Patch Notes

New:
- Added Fauns
Bugs:
- Fixed "Nina" causing a crash
- Fixed cancelling the custom creation in the naming screen still consuming milestones and creating a "ghost" monster girl
- Fixed double cast if you rapidly press number keys during attack animations
- Fixed some skirt and pleated skirt pixels so they line up with other layers during running
- Fixed impale showing missed even when it hits and kills the front target
- Fixed a crash caused by zombies
- Beast Claw will now give hunted after attacking an enemy with bleed, rather than at the same time.
- Love Bug will now give charmed after taking damage, rather than simultaneously
- Skipping is no longer always linked to R on the keyboard
- Swapping is no longer always linked to Q and E on the keyboard
QoL:
- Adjusted some palette assignments for existing species so they are easier to modify and add more variance
- Redrew some hair sprites so that ponytails and behind the head hair buns are no longer part of bangs sprites.
- Cleaned up some skin sprites
- All hair sprites now have 8 frames
Changed files in this update