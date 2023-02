Share · View all patches · Build 10459018 · Last edited 2 February 2023 – 06:52:17 UTC by Wendy

Quick fix to a situation with some relics that could cause a crash. There's also a couple balance changes in this update.

Making good progress on the new hero! Also working on new bricks, relics, and improving the Paladin appearence.

Detailed changes:

Armorsmith hp upgrade increased from 15 to 20

Goblin Siege Engine projectiles are now slightly more spread out

Fixed a possible crash with the cornucopia