Blaston Patch: Italian & Traditional Chinese localization added!

Blaston is now available on Pico! With the release, we've also updated the version on Steam to accomodate this with the changelist found below.

Patch Notes

Added Traditional Chinese and Italian as supported languages.

Bug Fixes

Fixed the Fatale grenade skin being impossible to equip.

Fixed the Buy Item button not being clickable after a purchase fails.

Added missing translations for messages showing when making purchases for all languages

Added missing translations for the Code of Conduct screen and Blocking/Muting tutorial board in Ozo Lounge for all languages, instead of showing nothing.

Fixed error messages on the Display Name keyboard only appearing as rectangles for Japanese, Simplified Chinese, Russian and Korean.

Fixed the Friendly Duel header only appearing as rectangles for Japanese, Simplified Chinese, Russian and Korean.

Fixed underlined headers showing partial text instead of underlines for Japanese, Simplified Chinese and Korean.

Fixed the voice chat setting being referred to “Mostrar Avatar" in Korean instead of "마이크”

Please make sure to update the game when it's started to ensure that you can properly play Blaston.

Thank you for your continous support, and we hope you look forward to competing in Season 2 of the Blaston VR Master League!

Sign-ups for Season 2 are currently live, so if you haven't already, make an account on their page and register here!