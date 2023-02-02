 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Learn Japanese RPG: Hiragana Forbidden Speech update for 2 February 2023

Update - Fix to eliminate clipped text for any font

Share · View all patches · Build 10458895 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The game "supports" a number of fonts, but some of them don't work as well as others.

That is to say that when you use some fonts, you'll sometimes see text getting clipped off at the end of a message box as seen here:
https://imgur.com/a/xetN7L4

The hope is that the latest update resolves this issue for all supported fonts.

I'm a little nervous about this update as this change has far reaching impacts, so please reach out to me here, Twitter, or by email at contact@studybunnygames.com if you experience any issues.

Happy learning!

Lun

Changed files in this update

Depot 1114951
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link