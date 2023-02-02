Update - Fix to eliminate clipped text for any font

The game "supports" a number of fonts, but some of them don't work as well as others.

That is to say that when you use some fonts, you'll sometimes see text getting clipped off at the end of a message box as seen here:

https://imgur.com/a/xetN7L4

The hope is that the latest update resolves this issue for all supported fonts.

I'm a little nervous about this update as this change has far reaching impacts, so please reach out to me here, Twitter, or by email at contact@studybunnygames.com if you experience any issues.

Happy learning!

Lun