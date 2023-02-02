Changed the way damage calculation is ordered. This should fix a bug where the screen fades to black when the player dies from hitting an electrical block, and a bug where the player gets stuck in the air when being hit and inputting the first frame of a jump at the same time.
SENTINEL update for 2 February 2023
Quick Fix #4
Patchnotes via Steam Community
