SENTINEL update for 2 February 2023

Quick Fix #4

Build 10458859

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changed the way damage calculation is ordered. This should fix a bug where the screen fades to black when the player dies from hitting an electrical block, and a bug where the player gets stuck in the air when being hit and inputting the first frame of a jump at the same time.

