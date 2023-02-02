Blaston Patch: Italian & Traditional Chinese localization added!

Blaston is now available on Pico! With the release, we've also updated Blaston on Steam to accomodate it with the changelist found below.

Patch Notes

Added Traditional Chinese and Italian as supported languages.

Fixed weapon names in loadouts only appearing as rectangles for Korean.

Please make sure to update the game when it's started to ensure that you can properly play the Blaston Spectator.

Thank you for your continous support, and we hope you look forward to competing in Season 2 of the Blaston VR Master League!

Sign-ups for Season 2 are currently live, so if you haven't already, make an account on their page and register here!