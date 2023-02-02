 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Blaston Spectator update for 2 February 2023

Blaston Patch: Italian & Traditional Chinese localization added!

Share · View all patches · Build 10458798 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Blaston is now available on Pico! With the release, we've also updated Blaston on Steam to accomodate it with the changelist found below.

Patch Notes

Game Updates
  • Added Traditional Chinese and Italian as supported languages.
Localization Updates
  • Fixed weapon names in loadouts only appearing as rectangles for Korean.

Please make sure to update the game when it's started to ensure that you can properly play the Blaston Spectator.

Thank you for your continous support, and we hope you look forward to competing in Season 2 of the Blaston VR Master League!

Sign-ups for Season 2 are currently live, so if you haven't already, make an account on their page and register here!

  • The Blaston Team

Changed files in this update

Depot 1952471
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link