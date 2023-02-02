Sigil of the Magi v0.0.6 Patch Notes

GAMEPLAY

BUGFIXES

Using the Wizard's "Teleport" on any obelisk in the final boss battle will crash the game. Obelisks act like obstacles and should not have been teleport-able in the first place. That has now been fixed. "Teleport" can no longer interact with obelisks.

The Masked Merchant event in world-3 will cause a crash if you have less than 2 cards in your deck that can be upgraded. That has now been fixed.

Using the Trick Dice relic to discard the Rogue's "Dead Weight" now works correctly. What happened in the old code was that the card draw amount was being overwritten by the relic instead of adding on to it, which resulted in the card draws from discarding "Dead Weight" being ignored.