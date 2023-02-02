Sigil of the Magi v0.0.6 Patch Notes

GAMEPLAY
- The Bounty Hunter's passive ability has been changed from "Increase base damage by 50% if the Bounty Hunter makes the first attack of the turn" to "Increase base damage and Armor by 50% for the first card played by the Bounty Hunter each turn".
The Bounty Hunter's old passive can feel rather rigid, useful only under certain conditions. Hopefully this change will make her more flexible and versatile (not only on attack but also defense).
BUGFIXES
Using the Wizard's "Teleport" on any obelisk in the final boss battle will crash the game. Obelisks act like obstacles and should not have been teleport-able in the first place. That has now been fixed. "Teleport" can no longer interact with obelisks.
The Masked Merchant event in world-3 will cause a crash if you have less than 2 cards in your deck that can be upgraded. That has now been fixed.
Using the Trick Dice relic to discard the Rogue's "Dead Weight" now works correctly. What happened in the old code was that the card draw amount was being overwritten by the relic instead of adding on to it, which resulted in the card draws from discarding "Dead Weight" being ignored.
When a Cultist Initiate is defeated at the start of turn by status effects such as POISON, the bomb he drops is not saved into data, resulting in it disappearing altogether if you were to restart the turn. That has now been fixed.
TEXT
- fixed wording on the Witch's "Protection Spell". "Gain" has been changed to "Grant".
