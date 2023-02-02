 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Bless Unleashed update for 2 February 2023

[Patch Notes] February 2, 2023

Share · View all patches · Build 10458719 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Greetings Adventurers

We would like to inform everyone that the scheduled server maintenance is over and servers are now up and running.

Content:

  • Server Routine Maintenance

Please feel free to contact us if there is any problem or if you have suggestions for the game.
Thank you again for your support and love for Bless Unleashed!

Bless Unleashed VALOFE Team

🔊🔊🔊 Make sure to add us on the following social media sites to follow Bless Unleashed! 🔊🔊🔊
Twitter: @blessunleashedp
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/c/BlessUnleashedPC/
Website: https://www.blessunleashedpc.com/
Discord: https://discord.gg/TAVukZMA8w
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BlessUnleashedPC

Changed depots in next-mileston branch

View more data in app history for build 10458719
Bless Unleashed Content Depot 1254121
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link