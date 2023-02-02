[Patch Notes] February 2, 2023

Greetings Adventurers
We would like to inform everyone that the scheduled server maintenance is over and servers are now up and running.
Content:
- Server Routine Maintenance
Please feel free to contact us if there is any problem or if you have suggestions for the game.
Thank you again for your support and love for Bless Unleashed!
Bless Unleashed VALOFE Team
🔊🔊🔊 Make sure to add us on the following social media sites to follow Bless Unleashed! 🔊🔊🔊
Twitter: @blessunleashedp
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/c/BlessUnleashedPC/
Website: https://www.blessunleashedpc.com/
Discord: https://discord.gg/TAVukZMA8w
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BlessUnleashedPC
Changed depots in next-mileston branch